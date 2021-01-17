Beaufort Observer

Big Tech Platforms are acting as the defacto policing /judgement force of the internet by deciding whose Speech is most relevant, which Speech might languish, and which Speech must die, never to be resurrected. Is this what you expected to occur on OUR internet when we began expending so much of our time on this medium?

Yes, I have always trusted a larger entity to divine for me what is true and what is real.

No, I did expect the internet to become a conduit to information that might enlighten my perspective by the choices I make while using OUR internet.