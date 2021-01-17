Beaufort Observer | Beaufort County Now | The Beaufort Observer is a Community Website serving Beaufort County. It is a subsidiary of Eagle Publishing, Inc. | Beaufort Observer, Rant & Rave, Market Street, downtown Washington, Beaufort County, North Carolina

Big Tech Platforms are acting as the defacto policing /judgement force of the internet by deciding whose Speech is most relevant, which Speech might languish, and which Speech must die, never to be resurrected. Is this what you expected to occur on OUR internet when we began expending so much of our time on this medium?
  Yes, I have always trusted a larger entity to divine for me what is true and what is real.
  No, I did expect the internet to become a conduit to information that might enlighten my perspective by the choices I make while using OUR internet.
  I never think this deeply; this makes my brain hurt.
Opinion?
24 Vote(s) 		Subject Article
Commented on The way we were

This guy is what all Americans should be, but I hope Amazon does not see that video as his job may then be in danger. Amazon these days buddies up with the far left like Antifa and BLM who are more likely to burn an American flag than anything else.
Commented: Sunday, January 17th, 2021 @ 10:11 am By: Conservative Voter
The first response from free people to the hostile actions from totalitarian global oligarchs should be to cancel Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Prime, Audible, Whasapp, mainstream media, and don't buy Chinese stuff. I'm sure there is more but this is a good start.
Commented: Sunday, January 17th, 2021 @ 9:20 am By: Charles Hickman
In her last GOP primary, Cheney lost 25% of the vote to a political unknown who ran no campaign and had no money. She will be a deer in the headlights for a serious primary challenger. Indeed, when a serious challenger announces, it is expected that Cheney will decide to retire.
Commented: Saturday, January 16th, 2021 @ 8:21 pm By: Steven P. Rader
This is music to my ears. These brilliant politicians often wind up not so ... smart.
Commented: Friday, January 15th, 2021 @ 11:40 pm By: Stan Deatherage
I find it hard to see the political wisdom in reacting far too quickly before knowing far more than they (the infamous 10 Republicans) against a fellow Republican president, a still popular Republican president, who had just has his re-election stolen from him in plain sight, while they watched.

It just does not seem right.
Commented: Friday, January 15th, 2021 @ 11:37 pm By: Stan Deatherage








